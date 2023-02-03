Activists express concern after video shows TVA implode three Allen Fossil Plant stacks Friday morning

TVA posted a video to Twitter showing the implosion of three stacks Friday. Environmental activists say there was not adequate warning of the demolition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) said it safely imploded three 400-foot stacks at the retired Allen Fossil Plant Friday morning in a controlled demolition process.

In a video posted to Twitter by the TVA, the three stacks can be seen falling over one at a time. The process is a part of the Allen Restoration Project, which aims to demolish remaining plant structures and remove toxic coal ash for the benefit of the community. The Allen Fossil Plant was retired in 2018 due to non-compliance with the Clean Air Act.

All of the 400-foot tall chimney stacks at the retired Allen Fossil plant in Memphis were safely imploded this morning. We are striving for cleaner and more efficient energy generation as we build the energy system of the future while restoring the site for economic development. pic.twitter.com/VyXyHyJWao — Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) February 3, 2023

TVA said they coordinated with local emergency management to ensure the process went smoothly. In a press release, they said that vehicle traffic would be restricted along Plant Road in the vicinity of Allen Fossil Plant on Friday. Authorities also restricted boat traffic on McKellar Lake during the implosion. The implosion was not open to public viewing.

In a statement issued Friday morning, Memphis Community Against Pollution (MCAP) said the demolition was indicative of TVA's disregard for the safety and interests of the community. MCAP representatives stated the time between the announcement and the demolition - 24 hours - was not an adequate amount of time.

"Residents deserve to hear directly from TVA what actions will be taken and when, along with any possible residual effects this implosion could have on the air quality and physical health of workers and residents near the plant," MCAP said in a statement.

MCAP also questioned whether authorities would monitor environmental conditions after the implosion and expressed concern for worker safety.

"...MCAP officials would like to know if the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) and the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) will be monitoring the air surrounding the facility to ensure that all laws, regulations, and best practices are followed for worker safety and require its contractors to the do the same."

In recent years, TVA has come under scrutiny after community members and authorities expressed concern that hazardous coal ash poses health risks such as cancer, prompting the cleanup process. Cleanup began in August 2022 and is expected to take up to 10 years and cost about $300 million dollars.

Environmental activists have also expressed concern regarding the coal ash removal process, which they say will transport "enough ash to fill 21 football fields" through predominately Black communities. While TVA says the trucks will be tarped en route to the disposal locations, activists and community members still worry that accidents could expose residents to the hazardous material.

Regarding the future of the site, TVA said in a 2020 statement that they have a continued interest in what purpose the location will serve in the future.

"TVA has had, and continues to have, numerous discussions with the City of Memphis, MLGW and others about interest in potential economic redevelopment of the site," TVA representatives said.