It isn't clear when power will be restored, but you can still report an outage to 544-6500.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are over 4,800 MLGW customers without power Friday according to the MLGW Outage map.

No word has been said on what caused the outages or when they will be restored.

MLGW offices will be closed until Monday, but you can still report outages and emergencies. For power outages and updates, call 544-6500. For other emergencies, call 528-4465.