Alpha Phi Alpha lays out steps for success at Black Male Youth Conference

This is Alpha Phi Alpha's second year for the event, which fits in with the fraternity’s worldwide efforts to help get students to college.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Memphis chapter is making sure the next generation knows they are not alone, while setting young people on the path to success.

At the Black Male Youth Conference Thursday, about 80 young men from various Memphis schools heard from speakers at the Boys and Girls Club.

The men talked about community policing, scholarships through Tennessee Achieves, and tips for being a successful Black man in college and life.