TBI issues AMBER Alert for missing 5-year-old girl in Hawkins County

The TBI said the AMBER Alert was issued due to new information and growing concern about the well-being of Summer Wells.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has now issued a statewide AMBER Alert for a missing 5-year-old-girl in Hawkins County.

The TBI said the AMBER Alert was issued due to new information and growing concern about the well-being of Summer Moon-Utah Wells.

Wells was last seen Tuesday outside of her residence wearing grey pants, a pink shirt and was possibly barefoot.

If you have any information, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office at 423-272-7121.

#TNAMBERAlert: New information and growing concern about the well-being of Summer Wells has us now issuing a statewide AMBER Alert.



She is 3’ tall, 40 lbs., w/blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing grey pants and a pink shirt.



Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/6NVbmkhXRw — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 16, 2021

Previous:

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a missing 5-year-old girl in Hawkins County early Wednesday morning.

Summer Wells was reported missing Tuesday night. If you have any information, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office at 423-272-7121.

TBI said they updated their poster to reflect the correct age for Wells, which is 5-years-old instead of 4-years-old as previously reported.

We’ve updated our poster to reflect the correct age for Summer Wells, who is missing from the Beech Creek community in Hawkins County.



This morning, the search continues for the 5-year-old. She was last seen Tuesday evening.



Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information! pic.twitter.com/4w3XlqLcmq — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 16, 2021

Original Story

The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office said crews were searching for a missing 5-year-old girl Tuesday night.

They said emergency crews were searching the upper part of the Beech Creek Community for Summer Wells, 5 years old. They said she is around 4' tall with blonde hair and was last seen wearing a pink shirt with gray shorts.

She was last seen walking away from her home on Ben Hill Road, off Beech Creek Road, at around 7 p.m.

Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible. They also said anyone who may have seen Wells should call 911.

A command post was established by the Hawking County E-911 and the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, according to a release from officials.

Emergency crews and resources from Church Hill Rescue Squad, Hawkins County County Rescue, Hawkins County EMA, Hawkins County EMS, Hawkins County E-911, Hawkins County Sheriffs Office, Goshen Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Heart Air Rescue are also looking for her.

Additional information about the search was not immediately available, and neither was a picture of Wells. This story will be updated when more information is available.