American Airlines adds nonstop seasonal service from Memphis to Orlando

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — American Airlines has announced that it will launch seasonal weekly nonstop service between Memphis International Airport (MEM) and Orlando International Airport (MCO) starting June 5, 2021. The airline will utilize a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft for the route, which will operate on Saturdays through September 4. Tickets will go on sale Monday, April 19 at www.aa.com.

With the addition of Orlando, American Airlines will offer service between Memphis and seven destinations, including Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C.

“American Airlines’ seasonal service to Orlando is sure to be a welcome addition to MEM’s summer travelers,” said Pace Cooper, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “We hope to continue this momentum as we continue to work diligently to restore air service affected by the pandemic.”

“We are thrilled to offer new nonstop service between Memphis and Orlando in time for summer, giving local travelers the opportunity to experience the wonder of Orlando and its endless outdoor adventures,” said Brian Znotins, American Airlines Vice President of Network Planning. “We look forward to welcoming more Memphis travelers to fly with us and further connecting them to our global network.”

Schedule

Memphis to Orlando

Departs: 7:25 a.m. (CST)

Arrives: 10:30 a.m. (EST)

Orlando to Memphis

Departs: 5:05 p.m. (EST)

Arrives: 6:11 p.m. (CST)