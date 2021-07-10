American Airlines flight from Los Angeles forced to divert to Memphis due to disruptive passenger

The person was then taken To Regional One and the Memphis Mental Health Institute for a mental evaluation.

MEMPHIS, Mich. — An American Airlines flight forced to stop in Memphis due to a disruptive passenger.

American Airlines said the plane, carrying 166 passengers and six crew, was headed from Los Angeles to Atlanta Saturday morning when it had to land at Memphis International Airport because a passenger was being disruptive.

The airline would not say what exactly the passenger was doing.

