American Airlines flight from Los Angeles forced to divert to Memphis due to disruptive passenger

MEMPHIS, Mich. — An American Airlines flight forced to stop in Memphis due to a disruptive passenger.
American Airlines said the plane, carrying 166 passengers and six crew, was headed from Los Angeles to Atlanta Saturday morning when it had to land at Memphis International Airport because a passenger was being disruptive.
The airline would not say what exactly the passenger was doing.
The person was then taken To Regional One and the Memphis Mental Health Institute for a mental evaluation.
Below is the full statement from American Airlines: “On July 10, American Airlines flight 1071 with service from Los Angeles (LAX) to Atlanta (ATL) diverted to Memphis (MEM) due to a disruptive passenger. The flight landed safely at MEM and law enforcement met the aircraft upon arrival. The disruptive passenger exited the aircraft with authorities and the flight departed for ATL shortly after. We thank our team members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding.”