American Airlines identifies possible threat on Memphis flight, FBI investigating

Authorities say the flight was deemed secure and will be rescheduled for departure.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A flight set to depart from Memphis International Airport to Dallas Forth Worth, Texas has been rescheduled due to a possible security threat.

Memphis International Airport spokesperson Glen Thomas says the flight crew of American Airlines flight 4245 identified a threat was made from a passenger prior to takeoff Saturday morning.

FBI is leading this investigation, with more details to come. All passengers were transported back to the terminal for rescreening, while the plane and luggage were inspected.