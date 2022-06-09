American Airlines to launch nonstop service between Memphis and Boston

The new nonstop flights will begin June 9, 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — American Airlines will begin nonstop service between Memphis and Boston on June 9, 2022.

According to Memphis International Airport, tickets go on sale Saturday for the service between MEM and Boson Logan International Airport.

The flights will be operated on a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft.

In addition to Boston, American Airlines offers service between Memphis and Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

“Boston service is something that MEM has pursued for years, so this is a tremendous development for MEM and our passengers,” said Pace Cooper, Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Board of Commissioners.

Schedule for the Memphis / Boston service:

Memphis to Boston

Departs: 10:05 am (CT)

Arrives: 2:05 pm (ET)

Boston to Memphis: