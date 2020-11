All money raised by the competition was donated to the Palmer House, which provides care to kids.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The American Muscle Car Club hosted a car competition in Southaven on Sunday.

Some of the best classic cars in the Mid-South all gathered outside the 10th Inning Bar and Grill on Getwell.

Prizes were given out to the Top 3 judges' selections and a separate prize was awarded to the people’s choice.