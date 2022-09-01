Amy Weirich to be sworn in as Special Council for D.A. Mark E. Davidson

"We are very proud to announce this great news for our Office and West Tennessee. General Weirich is an outstanding addition to our team in the 25th Judicial District, which consists of Hardeman, Fayette, Lauderdale, McNairy, and Tipton counties. She shares the Public Safety values of our five-county District. Her record of prosecutorial experience, public safety leadership at the local and state levels, whether it's in the local town hall or in front of the State Legislature, and her visionary criminal justice innovation, is unmatched. We could not be more pleased she has chosen to work with us as Special Counsel for the 25th Judicial District, and we know that Public Safety in our District and West Tennessee will be better for it," said General Davidson.