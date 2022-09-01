Amy Weirich to be sworn in as Special Council for D.A. Mark E. Davidson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich will be sworn in Thursday, September 1 as the official Special Council for District Attorney General Mark E. Davidson’s Office, representing Judicial District 25 and serving Fayette, Hardeman, Lauderdale, McNairy and Tipton Counties .
The swearing in ceremony will be at 10 a.m. In a statement, General Davidson said he is happy to have Weirich.
"We are very proud to announce this great news for our Office and West Tennessee. General Weirich is an outstanding addition to our team in the 25th Judicial District, which consists of Hardeman, Fayette, Lauderdale, McNairy, and Tipton counties. She shares the Public Safety values of our five-county District. Her record of prosecutorial experience, public safety leadership at the local and state levels, whether it's in the local town hall or in front of the State Legislature, and her visionary criminal justice innovation, is unmatched. We could not be more pleased she has chosen to work with us as Special Counsel for the 25th Judicial District, and we know that Public Safety in our District and West Tennessee will be better for it," said General Davidson.
Weirich’s role as Special Council will manage responsible for include litigation support and training, victim/witness services, legislative affairs, media relations, policy and procedure, community outreach, public awareness campaigns and more.
Weirich completed her service as District Attorney General of Shelby County after her loss to District Attorney elect Steve Mulroy in the 2022 State and County Primary elections.
She was appointed District Attorney General of Shelby County in 2011, and she was the first woman to fill the role.