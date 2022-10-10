x
3 taken to hospital after fire rips through Frayser townhomes

Firefighters were able to get the blaze at Annie's Townhomes on Melissa Drive under control at 5:05 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire affecting multiple townhomes left several families without a home in Frayser Monday afternoon.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and two firefighters were taken for chest pain and a twisted ankle. All are in non-critical condition. 

Total damages haven't been confirmed and the fire remains under investigation. 

