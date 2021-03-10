Annual memorial service honors late Memphis firefighters

Sunday's service marked the first time it was held in-person since 2019.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department honored those who have lost their lives while serving the city in the department's annual memorial service on Sunday.

Firefighters gathered at the Memphis Fire Museum to honor their fallen "55" and recognize their survivors. Sunday's service marked the first time it was held in-person since 2019. Last year's was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each fallen firefighter had their name called while the bell tolled, ensuring they will never be forgotten.

"It's a way to reconnect, even though it's been 21 years," Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat said. "To our family, it's just like it was yesterday. So, we reconnect with other people who have lost their family members, too, and they have the same sentiments that we do."

Sweat said one firefighter, Lt. Travis Isabel, died in the line of duty this year.

Isabel's plaque was not ready in time for Sunday's service and a ceremony will be held at a later date in his honor.

At the Fire Museum, the annual Memorial for our fallen firefighters. pic.twitter.com/GBeJZpZ0VW — Janice Bridges (@janiceTVnews) October 3, 2021