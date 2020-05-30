Another night of protests in Memphis

People gather in Downtown Memphis for a peaceful protest regarding deaths of George Lloyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — For the third night in a row, people marched and gathered in Memphis streets from midtown to downtown for justice for the recent high-profile deaths of African Americans across the country.

George Lloyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor all were killed recently, and their deaths have prompted protest marches in several cities.

Friday night’s protest started around 7pm outside of the FedExForum and made its way to the National Civil Rights Museum.

Thursday night, protesters gathered on Beale Street. Wednesday night’s protest was on Union Avenue in midtown Memphis.