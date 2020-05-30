x
Another night of protests in Memphis

People gather in Downtown Memphis for a peaceful protest regarding deaths of George Lloyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor
Credit: WATN
People gather in Downtown Memphis for a peaceful protest regarding deaths of George Lloyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —

For the third night in a row, people marched and gathered in Memphis streets from midtown to downtown for justice for the recent high-profile deaths of African Americans across the country.

George Lloyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor all were killed recently, and their deaths have prompted protest marches in several cities. 

Friday night’s protest started around 7pm outside of the FedExForum and made its way to the National Civil Rights Museum.

Day 3 of Memphis Protests

Posted by Local Memphis on Friday, May 29, 2020

Also Friday night, Memphis Police Department post this video:

Thursday night, protesters gathered on Beale Street. Wednesday night’s protest was on Union Avenue in midtown Memphis.

Local 24 News will continue to update this story as the evening unfolds.

