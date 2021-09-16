Anti-human trafficking website launches in Mississippi

The goal of the new website is to give residents a centralized location for information on human trafficking statewide.

JACKSON, Miss — A new website designed to combat human trafficking in Mississippi was launched on Thursday.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the site is funded by the Mississippi Legislature and will give residents a one-stop shop for information on human trafficking statewide.

"The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking/Special Victim Unit's new human trafficking website illustrates our continued commitment to ending human trafficking in Mississippi," Gov. Tate Reeves said. "The website will raise awareness about human trafficking while providing citizens with the tools needed to identify and report this heinous crime, ultimately allowing us to hold traffickers accountable and create a safer Mississippi for all."

Visitors will be able to see statistics on human trafficking, along with news releases on human trafficking operations.

Additionally, links to several national and state organizations who fight human trafficking and help for trafficking victims are available on the site.