Large apartment fire takes place near Kirby Parkway, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An apartment fire brought firefighters near Kirby Parkway around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, members of the Memphis Fire Department explained on scene.

Two complete buildings and 8 apartment units caught on fire (each with one family now displaced per unit), according to MFD. Red Cross is assisting the families affected, and none of the residents were injured, MFD said.

Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion on the scene and one was transported to Germantown Hospital in non-critical condition, according to MFD.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but fire investigators on the scene estimated that about $550,000 worth of damage took place.