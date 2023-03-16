Here's how to apply to be a paid intern for the Summer Youth Program

The summer youth program offers students as young as 16-years-old and young adults an eight week, paid internship opportunity. Interns are offered $10 per hour.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students and young adults have until March 17 to submit applications to become interns for the Shelby County Board of Commissioner's Summer Youth Program.

To read eligibility requirements, click here. Click here to apply online. All applications must be submitted Friday, March 17 before 4:30 p.m.

The summer youth program offers students as young as 16-years-old and young adults an eight week, paid internship opportunity. Interns can work up to 37.5 hours per week for $10 per hour.

The internship will begin Jun 1, and it will end July 28. Those who are selected to participate will complete paperwork, attend orientation and receive their assignments in May.

Students will gain work experience, allowing them to develop healthy work habits and useful job skills.