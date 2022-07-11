x
Arkansas voter registration deadline is today | Here's how to register

To register, voters must submit a voter application in-person or through the mail. The mail-in deadline has passed.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The deadline to register to vote in the Arkansas 2022 primary elections for city administration is Monday, July 11.

To be eligible to register in Arkansas, a person must be a U.S. citizen, an Arkansas resident, not be a convicted felon, and must be deemed mentally competent

To register, Arkansas residents must fill out a voter registration application. Residents can complete and submit the application in person at the county clerk’s office.

To find county clerk office locations near you, click here

Residents can check their voter registration status online. To check registration status, click here.

The election will take place on Tuesday, August 9. 

