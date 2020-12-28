Arkansas girl to compete on Food Network's Kids Baking Championship

The Conway native is set to compete against 11 other kids in the ninth season of Kids Baking Championship.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — McKenzly Sandefer, a Conway native, is hoping to be crowned the next champion of the Kids Baking Championship as she will compete against 11 other kids.

The show, which will have its season premiere Monday night at 8 p.m., features children competing against each other in several baking challenges.

The children are judged on presentation, taste, and creativity in order to advance to the next round.

This is the ninth season of the show.