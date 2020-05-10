Arkansas joins U Drive. U Text. U Pay. Operation

Statewide enforcement set to curb distracted driving violators.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Beginning Monday, October 5 and continuing through October 12, Arkansas' state and local law enforcement will join the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in a high visibility enforcement effort targeting people who are violating distracted driving laws.

Arkansas has joined the national “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” operation which was implemented to stop distracted driving.

Between 2012 and 2018, nearly 23,000 people died in crashes attributed to distracted driving, according to NHTSA records. While there were 2,841 deaths from crashes caused by distracted driving during 2018, which is a 12 percent decrease from the previous year, law enforcement leaders say more emphasis devoted to stopping violators is still needed.

Millennials and older Generation Z drivers have become the worst offenders of texting while driving. NHTSA statistics show that since 2007, drivers 16 – 24 years of age have been using handheld electronic devices while operating a vehicle in greater numbers of instances than older drivers have. During 2018, eight percent of the people killed among teenage drivers (15 – 19 years old) were distracted at the time of the crashes.

“It’s inexcusable how common it has become to see people driving while looking at their phone,” said Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “That’s why Arkansas motorists can expect to see an increase in law enforcement presence on streets and highways looking for distracted driving violators who will be stopped and issued a ticket.”

Arkansas law enforcement and NHTSA urge people traveling on Arkansas roadways to put their phones aside while driving and practice the following suggestions, ensuring everyone remains safe:

While driving, if you’re expecting a text message or need to send one, pull over and park the vehicle in a safe location. Once the vehicle is safely off the road and parked, it’s safe to text.

Ask your passenger to be a “designated texter”. Allow them access to your phone to respond to calls and messages.

Do not engage in social media scrolling, reading or messaging while driving. Cell phone use is habit forming.

Activate your phones’ “Do Not Disturb” feature or place the phone in the trunk or an out of reach location until you reach your destination.