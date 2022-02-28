Arkansas Lottery provides resources ahead of Problem Gambling Awareness Month

Problem Gambling Awareness Month is designed to help raise awareness for available prevention, treatment, and recovery services.

ARKANSAS, USA — March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month and Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) wants to remind the public that help is available for those who need it.

“We are dedicating March to helping people ‘have the conversation’ about problem gambling,” said Eric Hagler, ASL executive director. “Approximately two million adults in the United States or about 1 percent of the population are considered problem gamblers; yet for many, gambling remains a hidden addiction.”

Problem Gambling Awareness Month is designed to help raise awareness of the available prevention, treatment, and recovery services for those who need it.

“The mission of the lottery is to provide proceeds for scholarships in a responsible way. We want people to remember that the lottery should be considered entertainment and not a way to make money,” Hagler said.

Officials say gambling problems can include any gaming behavior that damages personal, family or vocational pursuits. In extreme cases, gambling problems can result in financial ruin, legal problems, career or family loss, and even suicide.

ASL launched "The Player’s Hub" last year to help educate players on how to play responsibly, understand game odds and get any support necessary with gambling problems.

ASL received Responsible Gambling Certification from the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries and the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) in 2019.

This certification includes a multi-step verification program to ensure the lottery provides the best training practices for lottery employees and retailers and treatment options for players who may have a gambling problem.

ASL provided a list of questions to help identify whether you could possibly have a gambling problem. ASL says if you answer yes to at least one the following questions, you may have a gambling problem:

Have you often gambled longer than you had planned?

Have you gambled until your last dollar was gone?

Have thoughts of gambling caused you to lose sleep?

Have you used your income or savings to gamble while letting bills go unpaid?

Have you attempted to stop gambling, but couldn’t?

Have you borrowed money to finance gambling?

Have you gambled to get money or to meet financial obligations?

Have you felt remorseful after gambling?

Have you felt depressed or suicidal because of gambling losses?

Have you broken the law or considered it to finance gambling?

ASL says problems with gambling is a preventable and treatable disorder. For help, click here or call or text the 24-hour confidential National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

