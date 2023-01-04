How to help victims of Friday's storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a catastrophic set of storms moved through Arkansas and Mississippi, resulting in at least five deaths and devastating damage to many homes and businesses, many are asking how they can help.
Below you will find links to several local nonprofits that will help the people in need most in the aftermath.
- American Red Cross of Arkansas
- American Red Cross Tennessee Region (serves Desoto and Tunica counties in Mississippi, and Crittendon County in Arkansas)
- Salvation Army
- Mississippi Emergency Management Agency
- Mississippi Department of Human Services - Disaster Services
- Arkansas State Baptist Convention Disaster Relief
- Arkansas Farm Bureau Foundation
- Arkansas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster
You can also check for FEMA assistance and resources by clicking here.
Covington, Tenn. Police said they were setting up a command post at Cobb Parr Park on Saturday "for anyone wanting to donate water, toiletries, baby necessities, non perishable food, snacks, cleaning supplies, gloves, pet food, pet bedding, and dust mask. At this time no clothes are needed until volunteers can assess the sizes and needs."
On Sunday, Covington Police said volunteers would assist in cleaning up damaged areas.
"Please wear work clothing, bring gloves, chainsaws, reflective vest (if available), and boots. Volunteers will check in at the command Post and be sent out on teams," the department said on Facebook.