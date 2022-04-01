x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Arkansas deploys National Guard to help with COVID tests

Gov. Hutchinson said he's authorized 50 Guard members to help at hospitals around the state, in addition to 10 at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
Credit: KSFM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is deploying National Guard members to help with hospitals' COVID-19 testing sites as the state's coronavirus virus continue to spike. 

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday said he's authorized 50 Guard members to assist at hospitals around the state, in addition to 10 deployed Monday at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. 

The state on Tuesday reported 6,562 new virus cases, the biggest one-day jump since the pandemic began. 

The number of new cases is likely higher because of people testing at home or people who are infected but haven’t been tested.

   

Related Articles

 

In Other News

Man dies in house fire on Range Line