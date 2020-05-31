Arkansas offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

More sites will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays weekly from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. You must have a face mask to be tested.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health continued its series of free COVID-19 testing across the state Saturday.

Tents were set up outside the Lehr Arena in West Memphis, Arkansas for anyone who wanted to be tested with or without symptoms.

Tests were also given to first responders and health care providers.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that allows you to swab your own nose onsite.

