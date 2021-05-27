Arkansas State Police say they are searching for a missing and endangered 1-year-old boy named Tytreus Robinson.

Arkansas State Police say they are searching for a missing and endangered 1-year-old boy named Tytreus Robinson who is believed to be with Tyrone Robinson in a white Kia Soul.

Another man named Dylan Clark could also be in the vehicle.

Police believe they could be "possibly headed to the New Orleans, Louisiana area."

Tytreus is described as a biracial boy with dark brown hair and brown eyes.