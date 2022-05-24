Arkansas primary election day is here | Here's what you need to know

Election day for the Arkansas state executive officials primary election is here, with polls opening from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After weeks of early voting, election day for the Arkansas state executive officials primary election is here, with polls opening from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Voters can find their designated polling site by visiting the Arkansas Secretary of State website.

Seven executive offices are open for elections, including offices for Governor, Secretary of State, and Treasurer.

To vote, voters need to bring a form of identification, which can be a valid driver's license, a voter ID card, passport, concealed to carry license, an employee or school ID badge, or a U.S. military identification document.

The Republican party has maintained trifecta control of Arkansas' government for the last eight years, controlling the governor, secretary of state, and attorney general offices.

Republicans also maintain triplex control of the state government by filling offices for both chambers of the state's legislature.