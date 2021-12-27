Arkansas WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday for Christmas

Leville Stephens, who served with the Army during World War II, credits common sense living for making it to 100!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Friends and family gathered on the day after Christmas to celebrate the 100th birthday of Leville Stephens.

The celebration happened in Little Rock on December 26 where he was joined by those who love him.

Stephens, who served with the Army during World War II, is a fighter. Not only has he survived the war, but he worked three different careers in his life after serving his country.

The 100-year-old also has beat COVID-19!

He credits common sense living for making it to 100.

"Illiteracy and stupidity is two things I can't deal with and I won't," Stephens told us. "If I can't give you encouragement to do better, I won't give no information at all.

"And I've done that through my kids and friends of mine. Even now, I still do it. Talk to me and not about me and you'll find out how life is and you'll get to be 100 years of age if you do that, with God's help."