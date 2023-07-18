Arkwing Foundation's newest exhibit sheds light on racial profiling

Art Curator Lurlynn Franklin says she’s on a mission to change society's view of black men.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This is the last weekend people can stop by the Arkwings Foundation to see their new exhibit Boys to Men. The exhibit is also part of the Orange Mound Gallery.

Art Curator Lurlynn Franklin says she’s on a mission to change society's view of black men. Her newest exhibit features artists who bring awareness to racial profiling.

The exhibit is currently showing in Frayser and is made up of all black male artist with different styles.

“It’s just time for people to come out, and for black males to be seen for who they really are,” Franklin said.

Local artist Najee Strickland says he was honored to be invited to participate in the showing. He says for it, it’s an issue that hits too close to home.

“My dad was profiled growing up in Memphis”, franklin said. “He’d tell me stories about him getting stopped by police and they take him straight to jail. That’s traumatizing within itself.”

For him and the other artist featured, the exhibit the perfect opportunity to not only share their stories but spark conversations they hope turn into the change they want to see.

“I hope people show some form of empathy seeing the individuals inspired through these pieces in these pieces,” Strickland said.