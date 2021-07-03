x
Arlington girls basketball team allowed to play in TSSAA playoffs following restraining order

A hearing is set for Tuesday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Arlington girls basketball team has found itself back in the TSSAA playoffs.  

TSSAA Assistant Executive Director Matthew Gillespie confirms parents of Arlington players asked for a retraining order against Arlington High School, its board of education and the TSSAA. The chancery court in Shelby County granted a temporary restraining order allowing Arlington High School to continue to play until the case can be heard. 

The game between Collierville and Arlington has been set for Monday night at 7:00 p.m. 

Meanwhile, the hearing is scheduled for this Tuesday, a day before the state tournament begins.  

Arlington was removed from the tournament and placed on probation after an Arlington fan injured the Dyer County girls basketball coach. 

