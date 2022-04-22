'Everyone's confused': Arlington homeowners seek answers in boundary dispute

There's a lot riding on this decision, including where their kids may go to school and which county they'll pay property taxes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — Hundreds of Arlington homeowners are confused or frustrated over a boundary dispute.

Most, if not all, thought they lived in Shelby County, including Brandon Guffey.

“I’ve lived here since 2016,” said Guffey. “I’ve always been told this is Shelby County.”

About 200 Arlington homeowners are learning they may instead live in Fayette County, despite years of paying their property taxes and things like car registration fees in Shelby County.

That’s upsetting news for folks, like April English.



“We're paying Shelby County taxes,” said English. “So, we better be living in Shelby County. I want to live in Shelby County. That’s why we built a house here.”

According to homeowners, they were never notified about the change.

According to a satellite image from the state of Tennessee, the Fayette and Shelby County line splits the subdivision in half. The 2020 Census and the state's Redistricting legislation could be to blame.

Now, these taxpayers don't know what to believe.

“Everyone's confused,” said English. There's a Census map, and then there's the regular city map, so I don't know why there's two different maps.”

There's a lot riding on this line, like where their kids will go to school and who they'll pay property taxes.



“I don't know,” said Guffey. “We'll see how it all plays out."