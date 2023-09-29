Memphis police searching for suspects of armed carjacking in North Memphis

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

Memphis police said they are looking for two suspects of a carjacking that took place on the 1100 block of Chelsea Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Officers said they were told that two men armed with guns approached a victim's 2019 Kia Forte and demanded the car as well as personal property.

The tag to this Kia is BLY 3258, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

There is no description of one of the suspects but the other was described as wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and shoes that were both red and white, according to MPD.

This suspect stands at 5 foot 9 inches and reportedly weighs about 175 pounds, according to MPD.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.