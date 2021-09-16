Arrest made in Memphis Main Event shooting

According to police, 16 people were inside the building when the window was shattered.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at Main Event in Memphis in May.

According to police, it happened on May 6 off Appling Road. There, police said shots were fired and two men and two women were involved in a disturbance that escalated into a fight and a shot being fired into the building.

According to an affidavit, employees refused a drink to the suspect's brother, John Butler III. Police said Butler III became angry and the manager of the business tried to escort him out. As the manager was walking Butler III out, police said he pushed the manager from behind, threw him to the floor and began punching him.

Police said as the manager was being assaulted, John Butler IV and Tanish Smith both ran to the parking lot and returned to the building, where they pointed guns at guests and employees. Butler IV then shot one round through the glass of the building, towards the inside.

Those inside the building began running away and took cover inside the building, the affidavit stated.

According to police, 16 people were inside the building when the window was shattered. Management estimated the window will cost $1,500-2,000 to replace.