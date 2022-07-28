x
Art program at Memphis library introduces youths to Vincent Van Gogh

The class painted sea animals in the style of Van Gogh's Starry Night.
Credit: Meka Wilson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On July 28, at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, youths ages 8-12 participated in the Tweens Arts Program. 

The class painted sea creatures in the style of Vincent Van Gogh's "Starry Night" painting. 

Dolly Herciuk, the creator of the program, mentioned it's the first program of it's kind, and it was in collaboration with a summer reading program titled, Oceans of Possibilities.

The Oceans of Possibilities program is being sponsored by International Paper, City of Memphis, and Memphis Public Library and their subsidiaries. 

