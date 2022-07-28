Art program at Memphis library introduces youths to Vincent Van Gogh

The class painted sea animals in the style of Van Gogh's Starry Night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On July 28, at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, youths ages 8-12 participated in the Tweens Arts Program.

Dolly Herciuk, the creator of the program, mentioned it's the first program of it's kind, and it was in collaboration with a summer reading program titled, Oceans of Possibilities.

The Oceans of Possibilities program is being sponsored by International Paper, City of Memphis, and Memphis Public Library and their subsidiaries.