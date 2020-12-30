Blood Donation Information

MEMPHIS, Tenn — If you have recovered from COVID-19, the plasma from your blood donation could help treat patients currently fighting the virus.
Help end the convalescent plasma shortage – give blood! Every donation helps.
The Red Cross is following FDA blood donation eligibility guidance for those who receive a COVID-19 vaccination, and deferral times may vary depending on the type of vaccine an individual receives. But there’s no deferral time if you receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
