Blood Donation Information

Blood supply is low this year because of the pandemic. The American Red Cross is encouraging everyone able to donate.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn — If you have recovered from COVID-19, the plasma from your blood donation could help treat patients currently fighting the virus. 

Help end the convalescent plasma shortage – give blood! Every donation helps.

The Red Cross is following FDA blood donation eligibility guidance for those who receive a COVID-19 vaccination, and deferral times may vary depending on the type of vaccine an individual receives. But there’s no deferral time if you receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

For more information: click here.