Assistance available for food industry employees during COVID-19 pandemic

Restaurant Strong Fund grant applications being accepted.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Samuel Adams and The Greg Hill Foundation are bringing the successful Restaurant Strong Fund to 20 total states to aid the restaurant workers impacted by the Covid-19 closures. Following the success of the Massachusetts launch in mid-March, Samuel Adams is donating over $2,000,000 to kickstart funding in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Vermont.

There are more than 1 million restaurants in the U.S., home to more than 15 million employees nationwide who are especially vulnerable to the effects of Covid-19 closures.

To qualify for grant assistance, you must meet these requirements:

Completed Application Form

Full-time employee (Minimum of 30 hours total per week, can be multiple restaurants)

Employed for 3 months or longer at the same location

Submit the last two full-time (30 hour) pay stubs

Worked in a restaurant, bar, cafe or nightclub located in:

Arizona

California

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Maine

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Vermont

During these unprecedented times when many establishments are forced to close their doors for the greater good of our community, Samuel Adams and The Greg Hill Foundation recognize those who will take the biggest hit and offer our support. We stand with and want to extend a toast to the restaurant workers who have had our backs for so many years, from serving our favorite beers to celebrating life’s most memorable moments with us.