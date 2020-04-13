Assistance available for food industry employees during COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Samuel Adams and The Greg Hill Foundation are bringing the successful Restaurant Strong Fund to 20 total states to aid the restaurant workers impacted by the Covid-19 closures. Following the success of the Massachusetts launch in mid-March, Samuel Adams is donating over $2,000,000 to kickstart funding in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Vermont.
There are more than 1 million restaurants in the U.S., home to more than 15 million employees nationwide who are especially vulnerable to the effects of Covid-19 closures.
To qualify for grant assistance, you must meet these requirements:
- Completed Application Form
- Full-time employee (Minimum of 30 hours total per week, can be multiple restaurants)
- Employed for 3 months or longer at the same location
- Submit the last two full-time (30 hour) pay stubs
- Worked in a restaurant, bar, cafe or nightclub located in:
- Arizona
- California
- Connecticut
- Florida
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Maine
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New York
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Vermont
During these unprecedented times when many establishments are forced to close their doors for the greater good of our community, Samuel Adams and The Greg Hill Foundation recognize those who will take the biggest hit and offer our support. We stand with and want to extend a toast to the restaurant workers who have had our backs for so many years, from serving our favorite beers to celebrating life’s most memorable moments with us.
Initially unveiled in Massachusetts on March 18th on the heels of mandated Covid-19 closures in Boston, the original Restaurant Strong Fund raised nearly $500,000 from 2,000 individual donors in its first week, with support from athletes David Ortiz to Jimmy Develin and chefs Ming Tsai, Chris Coombs and Ken Oringer. Samuel Adams and The Greg Hill Foundation quickly realized the need was widespread and desire to support was even stronger.