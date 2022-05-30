Here's how expecting moms can register for the baby shower empowerment luncheon

Free baby essentials, breastfeeding information, maternal mental health counseling and grief trauma counseling will all be available.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Juneteenth is scheduled to host a baby shower empowerment luncheon powered by District 7 councilwoman Michalyn Thomas for expecting moms Sunday, June 5 from, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Becoming a new mother or preparing for a new baby affects a woman’s overall physical, emotional, mental and financial well-being, which makes a little support go a long way.

At the luncheon, expecting mothers can receive free baby essentials, as well as connections to helpful resources and supportive services.

Breastfeeding information, maternal mental health counseling and grief trauma counseling will also be available.