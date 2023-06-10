October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month! How you can honor your Mid-South loved ones all month

Remember, early detection is key. If you notice any changes in your breasts, like lumps or skin changes, call your doctor.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grab your prettiest pink and your biggest bow because it is October Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This is also a month of empowerment, because knowing your health status could save your life.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer within their lifetime. It’s not just women, nearly 3,000 men are estimated to be diagnosed with breast cancer just this year.



If you want to get tested but need financial assistance, Shelby County's Tennessee Breast and Cervical Screening Program (TBCSP) helps low income, uninsured women in Shelby County get access to recommended breast and cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic services.

All month long, ABC24 is highlighting Mid-South survivors, thrivers, and loved ones who are gone but not forgotten.

Send us a picture and message of hope. Text us at 901-321-7520 to share your pictures on air for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

