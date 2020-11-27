Cigna bringing FREE flu shots and personal protection equipment to Memphis

Starting 11/29 thru 12/19, the Cigna Health Improvement Tour will travel around Memphis offering free flu shots and PPE to help people stay safe during the pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Cigna Health Improvement Tour is traveling to Memphis to offer free flu shots and personal protective equipment (PPE) to help protect the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tour, which will visit 10 locations around the city from Nov. 29 through Dec. 19, will also provide resources on how to stay safe during the pandemic.



Flu shots are free and available to the public ages 18 and over. No health insurance is necessary, and the PPE (face mask, hand sanitizer, thermometer) are provided free to attendees. Masks, social distancing and other safety protocols are required for attendees.

Tour information and COVID-19 resources can be found at www.cigna.com/coronavirus/memphis and in Spanish at https://www.cigna.com/es-us/coronavirus/memphis.

“Cigna is proud to bring much needed health care resources to Memphis as part of our commitment to improving the health and well-being of the communities we serve. That mission is even more pressing during the pandemic that has affected too many of our friends and families,” said John Webb, Cigna Market President for the Tri-South. “We are grateful for the partnership of local faith leaders, Shelby County Schools, Orange Mound Community Center, Davis YMCA and Church Health Center as we work together to help protect the people of Memphis – especially the communities of color that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and other health disparities.”



To encourage the heavily affected members of the Black and Hispanic communities to get their flu shots and protect themselves from COVID-19, Cigna is teaming up with Shelby County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joris Ray, Memphian and New York Times bestselling author Gina Neely, and Magic Johnson Enterprises Chairman and CEO Earvin “Magic” Johnson, who recorded a video message to help raise health awareness.



“We are losing too many loved ones to COVID-19, and that is why I am partnering with Cigna to help people protect themselves, their families and the Memphis community,” said Magic Johnson Enterprises Chairman and CEO Earvin “Magic” Johnson. “I know how important it is to be proactive about your health, so I’m asking people to join us at the Health Improvement Tour to get their flu shots and learn more about how to stay safe during this pandemic.”

“COVID-19 has unmasked the challenges we face as a nation as it relates to access to quality health care in black and brown communities,” said Dr. Joris M. Ray, Shelby County Schools Superintendent. “At the onset of this pandemic, I issued a call to action in Memphis for Change Champions to join us in the heart work of serving our students and families. We are extremely grateful to Cigna for answering that call and partnering with us to help achieve equity as we prioritize the health and safety of our principals, teachers, administrators and support staff. We are stronger together. Coronavirus will not defeat us. We are 901.”

Cigna launched this Health Improvement Tour as part of the company’s Equity and Equality Program, which seeks to address health disparities in Black and Hispanic communities. People of color have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, which has further contributed to the historic health inequalities that impact nearly one quarter (23%) of economically disadvantaged Memphians.

Cigna repurposed its mobile Health Improvement clinics, which have provided free health screenings and coaching around the country since 2016, and will also travel to Houston and South Florida to provide free flu shots and PPE in a COVID-safe environment.



“Cigna sees a need in the community and they fill it,” said Gina Neely. “It warmed my heart when I walked into one of our local schools and saw that Cigna had provided hand sanitizer stands for the students and staff. I’m always excited to see how they continue to serve the community, and it is exciting for me to partner with them on the Health Improvement Tour.”



Dates/Locations for the Health Improvement Tour

Appointments are not required but recommended and may be made at 877-469-5411.

Nov. 29- Orange Mound Community Center 2590 Park Ave. 9am-5pm

Dec. 5- Greater Community Temple Church of God in Christ 5151 Winchester Rd. 10am-5pm

Dec. 6- Brown Missionary Baptist Church 7200 Swinnea Rd. 9am-2pm

Dec. 8- Church Health Center 1350 Concourse Ave. 8am-4pm

Dec. 9- Christ Missionary Baptist Church 480 South Parkway East. 8am-3pm

Dec. 12- Healing Cathedral Christian Church 4523 Elvis Presley Blvd. 9am-4pm

Dec. 15- Davis YMCA- Whitehaven 4727 Elvis Presley Blvd. 2:30pm-6pm

Dec. 16- Golden Gate Cathedral 3240 James Rd. 9am-3pm

Dec. 18- Metropolitan Baptist Church 767 Walker Ave. 9am-5pm

Dec. 19- Mt. Vernon Baptist Church 620 Parkrose Ave. 10am-2pm



The Health Improvement Tour is part of Cigna's S.A.F.E. campaign created to keep people and their loved ones safe from COVID-19.