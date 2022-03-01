Collierville says mailed utility bills will be delayed

The town announced their paper utility bills were not printed recently. They are extending payment deadlines in response.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Town of Collierville announced Tuesday that paper utility bills, which they said a majority of their residents rely on, will be delayed.

The town said they contract an outside company to print and mail utility bills, and this company failed to print and mail recent utility bills.

As such, Collierville residents who receive their utility bills in the mail will not receive them in a timely manner.

Collierville said they will extend payment periods and will not cut off utilities or penalize residents for a late payment.

The town's utility bills cover water, sewer and sanitation services, while customers rely on MLGW for electricity.

While residents will not receive mailed utility bills, they can view their bills online here.

As an alternative to mailed utility bills, residents can make a payment (based on an estimate or an actual amount) via:

In person: Town Hall. Office Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM (Closed Sat, Sun, Holidays)

By mail: Town of Collierville, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN, 38017

24-hour drop boxes: Town Hall, Burch Library on Poplar View Parkway, Community Center on Powell Road, Washington Street near Food Pantry

Drive thru window: North side of Town Hall. Office Hours: Wednesday & Fridays: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM (Closed Mon, Tue, Thurs, Holidays)

Online