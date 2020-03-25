COVID-19 testing locations in Shelby County (TN), DeSoto County (MS), and Crittenden County (AR)

The CDC says tests also are provided to U.S. state and local public health laboratories

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — If you think you might have COVID-19, there are testing locations across the Mid-South.

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is providing drive-thru testing at Tiger Lane. All Baptist Health locations are also performing tests. Christ Community is providing testing at seven of its health centers.

There are ten testing locations now open in DeSoto County that includes drive-thru testing at Baptist DeSoto Hospital and at Methodist Olive Branch. The other locations are at minor medical and doctors offices.

In Crittenden County, testing is available at Urgent Care Travel and East Arkansas Family Health Center, both of which are in West Memphis.

Click here for Shelby County (Tennessee) testing locations.

Click here for DeSoto County (Mississippi) testing locations.

Click here for Crittenden County (Arkansas) testing locations.

The following information is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

CDC has developed a new laboratory test kit for use in testing patient specimens for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19.

The test kit is called the “Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time Reverse Transcriptase (RT)-PCR Diagnostic Panel.” It is intended for use with the Applied Biosystems 7500 Fast DX Real-Time PCR Instrument with SDS 1.4 software.

This test is intended for use with upper and lower respiratory specimens collected from persons who meet CDC criteria for COVID-19 testing.

CDC’s test kit is intended for use by laboratories designated by CDC as qualified, and in the United States, certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) to perform high complexity tests.