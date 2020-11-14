COVID assistance funds still available for Shelby beauty and barber shops

Our Beautiful Come Back grants helping ease the cost of PPE for close contact/personal services businesses still available.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are still thousands of grant dollars up for grabs to help close contact/personal services businesses in Shelby County.

This summer county leaders created the 'Our Beautiful Come Back' grant because of the toll the Coronavirus was taking on beauty & barber shops, nail salons and similar businesses.

Funds were made available to help those services out with sanitary costs as they reopened.

Skyla Butler was just opening Fluffy's Lash and Skin Bar in Downtown Memphis when she was forced to shutdown because of the pandemic.

Butler says the grant helped cover cost so she wouldn't have to pass them on to her clients.

"You know, this really isn't the time to be up-charging people. This is the time to be considerate and say you know our clients come first and we're trying to make sure they're not trying to decide if I'm going to put gas in my car or be beautiful," said Butler.

Fluffy's opened when other close contact businesses were allowed to reopen in phase 2.