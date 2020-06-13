Daughter of Medgar Evers Issues Beautiful Statement on 57th Anniversary of Father's Murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “57 years ago, today I lost my Daddy, Medgar Wiley Evers. He was murdered by a white supremacist after coming home from doing his life’s work of seeking justice and equality for African Americans across Mississippi and the United States. My dad taught us to be strong, to stand up for what is right and just, and to never stop fighting for justice and equality in this world. My dad knew his work was dangerous and knew that every day he put his life on the line. I will never forget what he said a couple of nights before he was shot, "I love my wife, and I love my children. I would give my life gladly that they could be free. I am doing this for them and for all the other women and children,” I was so proud of him. Today, as we are faced with many of the same injustices my father fought and died for, from police brutality to the eradication of voting rights, his spirit is calling me more than ever, and telling me that his work is not done. Let us remember my father not as a martyr but as our guiding light for change in this country, let us continue his legacy of fighting for change, for justice, for equality, and let us honor him but recommitting ourselves to that mission." - Reena Evers