They've set up a GoFundMe to address rent costs, pay increases for staff and inventory costs to keep the store afloat.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The only Black-owned bookstore in Memphis, DeMoir Books & Things, is asking the community for help amidst rising rent and inventory demands.

They've set up a GoFundMe to address rent costs, pay increases for staff and inventory costs to keep the store afloat.