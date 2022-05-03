Here's what you need to know for Election Day

Several polling locations have changed after many voting sites were closed or transferred. Be sure to check your designated polling site.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After weeks early voting, the Shelby County Primary election day is finally here, giving residents one last day to participate in local elections.

All polls will open Tuesday, May 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must cast their votes at their designated voting location.

For the first time 20 years, polling locations have changed after many voting sites were either closed or transferred.

Voters can easily find their designated voting location by visiting the Shelby County Election Commission website or by calling the voter hotline at 901-222-1222

For the primary elections, voters will select the Democratic Primary and Republican Primary nominees for more than 24 open spots.