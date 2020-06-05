Free face masks available at Shelby County public health clinics beginning Thursday

The masks comes after Gov. Bill Lee called for masks to be provided for every Tennessean.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beginning Thursday, May 7, 2020, the Shelby County Health Department will dispense fabric face masks at Shelby County Health Department locations around Shelby County.

The masks are provided by Renfro Corporation in partnership with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group to provide Tennessee citizens with access to personal protective equipment.

“The Health Department encourages wearing a face mask or facial covering when in public, whether working, shopping, or running errands. Masks and facial coverings can help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director. “We thank Governor Lee and the Renfro Corporation for providing masks for the people of Shelby County to protect themselves and others from the COVID-19 virus.”

Individuals may pick up masks, one per customer, while supplies last, at all Shelby County Health Department sites listed below during the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., with the exception of the Collierville clinic, which is open Tuesday and Thursday only, 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No appointment is needed to pick up a mask.

Commodity Supplemental Food Program Warehouse 1020 South Bellevue, 38106

Cawthon Public Health Clinic 1000 Haynes, 38114

Collierville Public Health Clinic (Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.) 167 Washington St., 38017

Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic 6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118

Shelby County Health Department Main Lobby 814 Jefferson, 38105

Millington Public Health Clinic 8225 Highway 51 North, 38053

Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic 6170 Macon Road, 38133

