Get vaccinated for your chance at $1 million from Kroger

Kroger is offering chances for 5 people to win $1 million and 50 chances to win groceries for a year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Kroger employee is $1 million richer, and she can thank her job for that. Kroger's healthcare division gave away its first $1 million in its #CommunityImmunity giveaway. Monday, the grocer presented the check to a Jackson, Mississippi Kroger employee at their Germantown location. That employee, Cristina Porter, said it was very important for her to get vaccinated.

“My mom has pre-existing health conditions, so me working and the public at Kroger and coming into contact with a lot of people, it was important for me to get it (the vaccine) so that I don't bring anything home to her, so I went ahead and got it, and this is where it landed me,” Porter said.

The giveaway is part of Kroger's initiative to provide employees and customers vaccinated in stores the opportunity to win life-changing prizes, like one of the remaining 4 million dollar checks or one of 50 “groceries for a year” prizes. More winners will be selected through July 10.