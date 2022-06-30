Mayor Lee Harris has a new approach to increase gun safety, and he is ready to share

Mayor Harris is scheduled to host a media preview through zoom Thursday, June 30 at 10 a.m. to share his gun safety and gun violence prevention plans.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor Lee Harris is scheduled to host a media preview through zoom Thursday, June 30 at 10 a.m. to share his plans to make the city of Memphis safer.

Mayor Harris has made it clear that gun safety, reducing crime and decreasing gun violence are some of his priority concerns, and now he is pushing a new project to work with law enforcement, community leaders and advocates, and gun owners.

Shelby County residents can register to attend the meeting by clicking here.