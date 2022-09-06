Heal the Hood Foundation kicks off its annual youth All-Star Celebrity Kids Camp and Celebrity Basketball Game

For $10, parents can sign their children up for the basketball camp, which will give kids the opportunity to learn firsthand techniques from former Grizzlies coach.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Heal the Hood Foundation was started due to provide programs and events that kids in inner city Memphis could take part in after it was observed that murder rates amongst teens were rising. One of those events is the annual Allstar Celebrity Game and Youth camp, which is back in town this weekend.

For only $10, parents can sign their children up for the basketball camp, which will be held at Ridgeway High School on Friday, June 10.

The camp starts at 9 a.m., and it is available for children between the ages of 7 and 18.

The All-Star Celebrity Basketball Camp will give kids the opportunity to learn firsthand basketball techniques and skills from former Memphis Grizzlies Basketball Coach, Lionel Hollins. He will be teaching skills kids can use on and off the court.

Saturday, June 11 is celebrity gameday. For $20 you’ll get to see celebrities like music producer Drumma Boy, rappers Kia Shine and Al Capone, former basketball player Willie Kemp , and even a few professional wrestlers play in a celebrity basketball game at the same location.

The game will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To register for the basketball camp or to purchase tickets for the celebrity basketball game, click here.

Money raised will be put back into summer camps aimed to fund youth engagement, as well as a new Human Empowerment Center which currently in construction.

“When you look at the structure of Memphis, everything is being built for adults. There isn’t much being built for kids. We used to have liberty land, amusement parks, Al’s golf haven and all these amazing things for kids. Now all of those things have dwindled away, and those kids are really looking for something to fit in with and be celebrated,” Heal The Hood Found and CEO Ladell Beamon said.

Parents still looking for summer camps for kids can consider the Heal The Hood Legacy Summer Camp at Hickory Ridge Mall. Beamon says there is still plenty of availability.