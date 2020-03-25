Here are all the coronavirus testing sites in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas

The CDC says tests also are provided to U.S. state and local public health laboratories.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — If you think you might have COVID-19, there are testing locations across the Mid-South.

The following information is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

CDC has developed a new laboratory test kit for use in testing patient specimens for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19.

The test kit is called the “Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time Reverse Transcriptase (RT)-PCR Diagnostic Panel.” It is intended for use with the Applied Biosystems 7500 Fast DX Real-Time PCR Instrument with SDS 1.4 software.

This test is intended for use with upper and lower respiratory specimens collected from persons who meet CDC criteria for COVID-19 testing.

CDC’s test kit is intended for use by laboratories designated by CDC as qualified, and in the United States, certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) to perform high complexity tests.

CDC tests are provided to U.S. state and local public health laboratories, Department of Defense (DOD) laboratories, and select international laboratories.

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

