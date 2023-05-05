Here's where you can park for Beale Street Music Fest

The DMC advises to check for increased "event parking" fees, particularly for those who regularly park in the area who may be used to certain prices at certain lots.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tom Lee Park is set to host the Beale Street Music Festival once again. As the event returns to the Downtown area, so does the need to find a parking spot near Tom Lee.

Additionally, Bird scooters this year reportedly are going to be placed at Tom Lee Park as well as in some surrounding blocks. This means that some attendees will be able to park at spaces typically thought of as farther away from the park and use an electric scooter to reach their destination.

Still, for those looking for a more traditional parking experience, there are the closer and more traditional parking options. Here are some of those spaces, according to the Downtown Memphis Commission's map of the area:

Cash parking:

495 Tennessee St.

Memphis, TN 38103

Memphis, TN 38103 563 South Front Street

Memphis, TN 38103

Memphis, TN 38103 232 N Second Street, Memphis, TN 38103

28 Beale Street

Memphis, TN 38103

Parking by vendor Premium Parking (where parking tickets can be accessed through the Premium Parking app):

395 S. Main Street, Memphis, TN 38103

210 Wagner Place

Memphis, TN 38103

Memphis, TN 38103 106 Gayoso Avenue

Memphis, TN 38103

Memphis, TN 38103 235 Union Avenue

Memphis, TN 38103

More than 40 artists, band and musicians from various music genres will take the stage at this year's "BSMF." Performers will be split between the Zyn, Budlight, or Volkswagen stages in Tom Lee Park.