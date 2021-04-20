Mark Walden Sickle Cell 5K on pause, but Deltas hope you'll join their challenge to help sickle cell patients

A local sorority wants you to join them in bringing awareness to an often-silent killer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 has long been a sponsor of the Mark Walden Sickle Cell 5K. The 5K was named after our former chief meteorologist Mark Walden. Walden died from the disease back in 2013.

Sickle cell is a disorder of red blood cells that block blood flow and causes pain for those who suffer with the disease. It can lead to death. It affects about 100-thousand people in the United States -- with 2-thousand here in the Mid-South.

"This by definition makes sickle cell disease a rare chronic condition and therefore has a small voice," said Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee Board of Directors Chairman Patricia Adams Graves.

That's why Graves, Board of Director Chairman of the Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee, and a member of the Memphis Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated (DST) is sounding the alarm.

"Awareness is the key to changing that," said Graves.

The coronavirus pandemic put a pause on the 5K, so Graves and her sorority sisters of DST are challenging people to donate online, so they can continue life saving measures for people living with sickle cell disease.

"It is ideal to know your sickle status and requesting blood testing by your physician for prevention," said Graves.

After you've done that, Graves, and her sorority sisters are hoping you open your heart and wallets for your Mid-South neighbors in need suffering from sickle cell disease. Here's how your money will be spent.

"We provide services such as transportation, housing, utility coverage, burial assistance, genetic counseling and trait assistance," said Graves.